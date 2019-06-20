The base 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is in for extra power.

Car and Driver reported on the uprated engine on Monday and noted it will make 255 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque. That translates to an extra 14 hp, though torque remains the same. The engine's displacement remains the same, too; the extra power will still come from a 2.0-liter turbo-4. However, with the extra power, the base E-Class will change its name from E300 to E350.

A 9-speed automatic will still shuttle power to either the rear or all four wheels—the latter AWD system will be a $2,500 option, per the report. The more powerful engine has begun to make the rounds within Mercedes-Benz. Recently, the updated 2.0-liter turbo-4 found its way into the C-Class, GLC-Class, and GLE-Class.

The extra power is said to come with a mild price increase. A base E350 sedan will start at $55,045, according to C/D, which reflects a $550 increase over the 2019 model. However, the base car also gets standard blind-spot monitors, according to Mercedes, which just happen to be a $550 option on 2019 models.

More power prefaces a heavily refreshed E-Class coming for the 2021 model year. Spy shots have shown new headlights, taillights, and likely reworked front and rear fascias. The looks should help differentiate the sedan better from the smaller C-Class. Expect the updated E-Class to crib from the GLE-Class' looks. The model should also sport the MBUX infotainment system with a large touchscreen and natural voice recognition.

While the 2020 E-Class will retain the current V-6 engine, it's very likely the electrified inline-6 will make its way to the updated 2021 model. Mercedes-Benz continues to phase out its V-6 in favor of the inline-6 coupled to a 48-volt mild-hybrid system.