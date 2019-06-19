For what is likely to be the Cadillac CT6's final model year, the luxury sedan is in for a pretty major price shift.

According to a CarsDirect report Monday, the 2020 Cadillac CT6 will start at $59,990 in base Luxury trim. That's $8,500 more than the base 2019 CT6 sedan. The extra coin comes from the inclusion of standard active safety equipment (previously optional in a Driver Awareness & Convenience Package for $3,500) and the discontinuation of the former base engine. Cadillac removed the 2.0-liter turbo-4 engine from the CT6 for the 2020 model year, which leaves the 3.6-liter V-6 as the entry-level powerplant.

2019 Cadillac CT6, 2018 New York auto show

The bigger jump comes for the mid-range CT6 Premium Luxury trim. With only the 3.6-liter V-6 offered, the luxury sedan will cost $75,490—an $11,900 jump. While that doesn't leave much middle ground for buyers, there is value to be had. For 2020, Cadillac loaded the Premium Luxury trim with many previously optional packages and features. They include the semi-self-driving Super Cruise system, Rear Seat Package, Comfort & Technology Package, and Bose Panaray sound system. Last year, all of the equipment would set buyers back $77,990, which translates to a $2,500 savings.

2019 Cadillac CT6-V

At the top of the trim hierarchy sits the CT6 Platinum, but it will be a very different beast. The twin-turbo 3.0-liter V-6 is gone, and in its place is a twin-turbo 4.2-liter V-8 that Cadillac has named Blackwing. The CT6 Platinum will cost $700 more compared to last year, which is due to previously optional 20-inch wheels named standard equipment.

Should this be the final year for the CT6, it will be the only chance buyers will have to scoop up a V-8-powered model. The starting price is a cool $97,490. For those looking for more power, a CT6-V is available with a hotter version of the same twin-turbo 4.2-liter V-8, and it will cost $92,790. Cadillac originally sold out of the first CT6-V models but said high demand led to another "installment" of the sport sedans.