BMW's 2-Series Active Tourer and 2-Series Gran Tourer, which were never offered in the United States, won't get a repeat after the current models reach the end of their cycles.

The information was revealed by BMW's head of product management for compact cars, Peter Henrich, in an interview with Autocar published Tuesday.

He said the minivans had done an “excellent job” in bringing new customers to the brand but that the role would be served by crossover SUVs in the future.

BMW 2-Series Gran Tourer

The 2-Series Active Tourer and 2-Series Gran Tourer were BMW's first vehicles to feature front-wheel drive when they arrived in 2014 and 2015, respectively. Given BMW's traditional product cycle, they should bow out of the market early next decade. Both were just given a mid-cycle update last year.

The minivans were originally conceived to target the Mercedes-Benz B-Class, which at a time was popular with young families looking for a premium alternative to compact minivans from mainstream brands. Now, though, young families are more often than not turning toward crossovers.

The decision to drop the minivans is likely part of BMW's efforts to save more than $13.4 billion by the end of 2022. As part of the cost savings, the automaker said it will cut back on niche products. Another to receive the axe is the 3-Series Gran Turismo.