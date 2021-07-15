After it was previewed as a concept at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show, the Aston Martin Valhalla has now been shown in near-production guise. There have been substantial changes made on the road to production, including a revised exterior and a V-8 replacing the previous V-6 for the hybrid powertrain.

BMW looks to be readying a sleeker, sexier design for its next-generation 5-Series. A prototype has been spotted for the first time and, even at this early stage, reveals a number of key details.

It looks like Volkswagen is planning a mid-size electric crossover with third-row seats for global markets. The vehicle, which will go by the name ID.8, was confirmed by Volkswagen Group CEO Herbert Diess earlier in the week.

Rebooted Aston Martin Valhalla hypercar given new look, V-8 power

2024 BMW 5-Series spy shots: Popular sedan slims down for next generation

VW Atlas-sized ID.8 electric crossover planned

2022 Honda Civic vs. 2021 Toyota Corolla: Compare Cars

Jeep to have an EV in every SUV segment by 2025

2022 Volvo C40 Recharge presents a sleeker take on the XC40 Recharge

Teorema concept is first Pininfarina designed with VR

2021 Genesis GV80 review

Your ECU tune may soon hold you up in California's smog test

Multiple battery suppliers reportedly vying to make Tesla 4680 cells