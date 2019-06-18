Porsche's 718 line finally receives 6-cylinder power with the Cayman GT4 and Boxster Spyder. The engine is a newly developed 4.0-liter mill with 414 horsepower on tap.

The Lexus GX soldiers on with minor updates for 2020. The major tweaks include a new off-road package and suite of electronic driver aids.

Aston Martin's hypercar to rival the Ferrari SF90 Stradale and McLaren Speedtail is called the Valhalla. This is the model previously code-named the AM-RB 003. Word on the street is that it will come with 1,000 hp.

2021 Mercedes-AMG GT R Evo spy shots

Best deals on plug-in, electric, and hybrid cars for June 2019

Bugatti tipped to unveil new special edition during 2019 Monterey Car Week

Florida will allow autonomous test cars to operate without a human backup driver

Chinese firm turns Suzuki Jimny into Mercedes G-Wagen replica

