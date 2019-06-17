You may not have heard of Quibi, but you'll know two big names heading to the newly born streaming platform. Ken Block and Idris Elba have confirmed the two have created, and are currently filming, a new car show for the platform.

Titled "Elba vs. Block," Block posted to Instagram last week to confirm filming has taken place for the past week in the U.K. Deadline reported last Thursday the show will focus on car stunts with two men going head-to-head and competing in wild challenges. Each episode—there will be eight total—will feature a new stunt with a few named as "The Wall of Death," "Car Tightrope," and "Flaming Obstacle Course." The last one sounds self-explanatory.

Ken Block's 1,400-hp Hoonicorn

Elba, who car fans will likely recognize from the "Fast and Furious" spin-off film "Hobbs & Shaw," said he's delighted to work with Block and said he's the most talented driver he's been alongside. His skills are a little intimidating, Elba added, but the British actor is also something of a wheelman himself.

Block doesn't require an introduction. The rally racing star climbed to fame this decade with his viral video sensation, Gymkhana. To date, the series has received over half of a billion views.

Ken Block, 2016 G3PR World Rallycross race, August 2016

However, these will be short and sweet pieces of entertainment. Quibi, which is a new platform, will focus on quick hits. In fact, the platform's name is a nod to what it will stream: "quick bites." Each episode will be about seven to ten minutes long.

Deadline said Quibi is expected to launch next spring with a $4.99 subscription plan that includes advertisements. Potentially, it will cost more to remove ads. While there's no launch date for Quibi, Block said in his Instagram post that "Elba vs. Block" will debut in April 2020.