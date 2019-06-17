We've finally driven the 2020 BMW X3 M and X4 M. The hot-rod crossover SUVs arrive with up to 503 horsepower and a top speed of 177 mph, and that's just to start.

Prototypes for Toyota's race car being developed for the 2020/2021 Toyota World Endurance Championship's new Hypercar class are already hitting the track. And per the regulations, we'll also receive a road-going version.

The man who penned the McLaren F1 is helping British startup Dendrobium to work on the technology firm's electric hypercar project. The car packs 1,800 horsepower and is claimed to be capable of reaching more than 200 mph.

