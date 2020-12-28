The Toyota Land Cruiser is dead after 2021 in the United States, but Toyota says it's committed to the large SUV segment. Just what that commitment will entail isn't clear, though.

A new generation of the Jeep Grand Cherokee is due for the 2022 model year, and this time there will be a three-row variant. A revealing prototype for the new mid-size SUV has just been spotted.

In the future, parking garages could be able to automatically park your EV and charge it too. That future might not be too far away as automakers from Germany are already working on both technologies.

