BMW hasn't competed in Formula One, or the lower-rung Formula Two, since 2009 but here's the chance to own two pieces of history from both echelons of motorsport.

The Drive first spotted the 1946 BMW F2 and 2007 BMW-Sauber F1 racers for sale via Race Cars Direct. Both hold their place in history for different reasons. The 1946 F2 was a new design for F2 entirely, which was born after WWII. According to the sale posting, it boasts a tube-frame chassis with a pre-war drivetrain. The engine is a 2.0-liter inline-6 that makes 90 horsepower. Power makes its way to the rear wheels via a 4-speed manual transmission.

The car can lay claim to one of the first BMW motorsport efforts following WWII, and it has FIA documentation to back up its notoriety. Like many race cars from this time, there's no serial number, however. The F2 car would also pave the way for BMW to enter F1 in the 1950s.

2007 BMW-Sauber F1 race car

The second car has a famed name attached to it. Sebastian Vettel, current Ferrari F1 driver and 4-time champion, drove this 2007 F1.07-06B. The listing says Vettel drove the car, but didn't race it. Other drivers who slid behind the wheel of this race car include Nick Heidfeld and Robert Kubica. The lack of wording around racing the car suggests this was a development car and never actually saw any action on the track lined with rival teams.

It's also missing an engine, but the transmission, engine frame, suspension, fuel tank, and its original steering wheel remain. Other than having some pretty notorious drivers' names attached to it, the BMW-Sauber F1 car is one of the last. BMW pulled out of F1 in 2009.

No prices are mentioned in the listings, but those eying these cars likely don't think of money as a barrier to entry anyway.