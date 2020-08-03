A new generation of the Jeep Grand Cherokee is due for the 2022 model year, and this time there will be a three-row variant, a prototype for which has just been spotted. Look for the new GC to ride on a modified version of the platform underpinning the Alfa Romeo Stelvio.

Also due for the 2022 model year is a redesigned Audi A3. A sporty S3 is also coming and we've just spotted a prototype for this model, too. Don't be surprised if the engine ends up being the 2.0-liter turbo-4 that debuted in the Volkswagen Arteon R sold overseas. It's good for 316 horsepower.

The United Kingdom's AC Cars is making replicas of its famous Ace sports car. The company had already announced 4-cylinder and battery-electric options, and now it's announced a V-8. Strangely, the company didn't go with a Ford V-8 but rather one from General Motors.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

