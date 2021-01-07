Jeep has revealed its redesigned Grand Cherokee, in a new three-row body style dubbed the L (a two-row body style is still coming). Jeep has made its new Grand Cherokee a lot more premium in look and feel, and it should also drive better than its predecessor thanks to a new platform.

Ford's Fusion sedan is on its way out and the automaker will fill the void with a soft-roader, a prototype for which has just been spotted. There are rumors Ford plans to keep the Fusion name, or a variation of it, so don't be surprised if the soft-roader ends up being called something like Fusion Active.

The Mustang was the most popular sports car in the United States in 2020—for the sixth straight year in the row. The Challenger wasn't far behind but the Camaro was left miles back, with the Mustang having outsold its arch rival almost two to one.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

