The 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee was spied for the first time; we drove the 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S; the only Mansory Bugatti Chiron was listed for sale. It's the Week in Reverse, right here on Motor Authority.

Spy photographers captured mules for the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee. It's the first time we've seen the next-generation SUV testing, and while it appears to grow in size, the looks should be rather evolutionary. Look for the SUV to ride on the Giorgio platform, which underpins Alfa Romeos.

We flew to Frankfurt, Germany, to get seat time in the 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S. We learned if some light updates make the 500-plus horsepower crossover coupe a winner.

The Mansory Bugatti Chiron is for sale. It's the first Chiron to ever undergo any sort of modification, and its over-the-top design matches its price: $4.7 million.

The 2020 Bentley Flying Spur made its debut online. The stately sedan looks to ramp up the sportiness with all-wheel steering and a new, advanced platform. The car will make a dynamic debut at the 24 Hours of Le Mans this weekend.

Finally, Mercedes-Benz revealed the latest addition to its SUV portfolio: the GLB-Class. The compact and boxy SUV is a more rugged alternative to the GLA-Class, and it will also seat seven passengers despite its small size.