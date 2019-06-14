More and more sources are confirming plans for a V-8 option in the Ford F-150 Raptor, which currently is a V-6-only affair. One of the possibilities is the 700-plus-horsepower V-8 from the latest Mustang Shelby GT500.

Aston Martin will race the Valkyrie in the new hypercar class of the World Endurance Championship. It means the car will be fighting for outright victory in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the highlight event of the WEC.

French sports car marque Alpine has unveiled a hotter version of its A110. It packs 292 horsepower in a package that weighs just 2,456 pounds.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

