Ford's set to reveal its redesigned 2021 F-150 Raptor on February 3. While the current generation comes exclusively with a twin-turbocharged V-6, a new report claims the redesigned Raptor will have the option of a supercharged V-8 and possibly even a hybrid powertrain.

Another vehicle set to be revealed soon is the Mercedes-Benz EQA. The battery-electric compact crossover SUV debuts on January 20 and our latest spy shots show a prototype with minimal camouflage gear.

Rolls-Royce is readying its own battery-electric vehicle. Not much is known about the silent-running Rolls but rumors point to it being a replacement for the Wraith and Dawn lines. This means it will possibly be a coupe, convertible or perhaps even a coupe-like sedan.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2021 Ford F-150 Raptor reportedly coming Feb. 3 with new V-8 range-topper

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQA spy shots: Entry-level EV coming soon

Could Rolls-Royce's first EV be called the Silent Shadow?

Best Car To Buy: The Car Connection’s safest new cars for 2021

Spyker looks to be in financial trouble, again

Electric VW Microbus revival will arrive in US in 2023

Fiat Chrysler and PSA Group merger into Stellantis is complete

2021 Audi A6 Allroad vs 2021 Mercedes-Benz E450 All-Terrain: Compare Wagons

1990 Mercedes-Benz 560 TEL Estate by Caro heads to auction

VW ID.4 electric SUV has the right winter warmers, lacks a heat pump