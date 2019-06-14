Revived EV brand Fisker has a 300-mile SUV in the works for a 2021 launch. The company on Thursday released a new teaser shot and confirmed a debut for December.

Fisker also said it was in the final stages of selecting a production site for the SUV, which the company has previously said will be priced to start below $40,000. At this price point, the Fisker will be a direct rival to the Tesla Model Y, which is due in the second half of 2020.

The latest teaser reveals a vehicle with a very different design to the EMotion sedan Fisker presented in 2018. There are sharper lines and an indicator lamp mounted in the C-pillar, a design that Fisker said will help improve safety.

An earlier teaser showed the front of the SUV and revealed a somewhat similar design to the EMotion, as both vehicles integrate their sensors for electronic driver aids with the grille. Both will also support massive wheels: up to 22 inches in diameter for the SUV and up to 24 inches for the sedan.

Teaser for Fisker electric SUV

The SUV will be powered by a dual-motor system (one at each axle) and have a target range of 300 miles. Conventional lithium-ion technology will be used for the battery, though Fisker is developing its own solid-state battery and may make a switch later in the product cycle.

Fisker has previously said the SUV is one of three “affordable models” on the drawing board. The other two will follow the SUV and then Fisker will finally launch its Emotion, which could retail for as much as $190,000 in top spec.

The EMotion was originally due in 2019 but its launch has been delayed until Fisker develops its solid-state battery, which the company said will be able to deliver a 500-mile range and a charge time of just a few minutes.

To help ensure the smooth production of its planned models, Fisker has recruited a former top manufacturing executive at Toyota and Volkswagen to serve as its senior adviser of manufacturing.