Rumors of an off-road-focused Lamborghini Huracán date back to August 2017, but this month, the Italian firm made the rumors a conceptual reality in the form of the Huracán Sterrato.

The rugged super sports car may not be a concept for long. Automobile reported Wednesday the car could be part of a four-year plan to introduce a new Huracán variant each year. Anonymous sources told the magazine the production Huracán Sterrato could be ready for debut in 2021. If everything goes according to plan, we'll see a high-performance STO (Super Trofeo Omologato) in 2020, a hybrid in 2022, and a Superveloce in 2023, per the sources.

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato concept

Recall, Lamborghini was rumored to have a Huracán successor ready for 2021, but that's apparently changed. Per the latest rumors, Lamborghini is set to be overseen by Porsche rather than Audi. The move will push the Huracán successor back to 2024, after each of the new variants launches. With the shift, Audi will look at its own needs, which no longer include a next-generation R8, a relative of the Huracán.

Lamborghini's chief technical officer Maurizio Reggiani told the magazine that although the budget is always tight at the firm, the Sterrato would be quite easy to produce. All of the off-road body panels, ducts, and cladding can be 3D-printed, which should keep the cost down. The company has also developed a new lightweight synthetic material. The parts made from this material can bolt onto the Huracán to create the rugged sports car.

The anonymous sources suggested Lamborghini is looking at building 500 to 1,000 of the Huracán Sterrato models. Each may cost around $270,000, but they'll surely be an interesting footnote in the Huracán's production timeline.