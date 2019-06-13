The 87th running of the 24 Hours of Le Mans will take place this weekend. The race will feature some of today's most advanced automotive technology, but race-goers will have a chance to travel back in time. Those attending the race will have the opportunity to view a 10-minute preview of "Ford v. Ferrari," the upcoming film that chronicles Ford's work to take on Ferrari at the famed endurance race.

Per the race organizers, the preview will take place at 7:15 pm on Friday, the day before the 24 Hours of Le Mans actually begins. Fans will be able to see the preview at two locations: the Pathe theater in the city center and the CGR Saint Saturnin in the suburbs of Le Mans. Free entry coupons have been handed out since Monday to view the sneak preview.

Scene from “Ford v. Ferrari” movie

The film has already stirred a buzz among motorsport fans and car enthusiasts alike. Matt Damon stars as Carroll Shelby, who was tasked with leading efforts to develop what would become the Ford GT40. Christian Bale plays Shelby's friend and ace test driver, Ken Miles. Other famous personalities depicted in the film include auto industry heavyweight Lee Iacocca, played by Jon Bernthal, and Henry Ford II, played by Tracy Letts.

Scene from “Ford v. Ferrari” movie

While the race and the outcome are heavily documented, Hollywood's take on the drama and action leading up to Ford's famous victory promises to be mighty interesting. For those who don't know, Ford did beat Ferrari with a 1-2-3 finish for the GT40 race cars in 1966 after making attempts with earlier versions of the GT40 the two previous years.

Those who can't make their way to France will have to wait until Nov. 15 when the film releases in the U.S. We've attached the movie trailer above for those who haven't had a look yet.