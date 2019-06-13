Honda on Thursday confirmed the first powertrain details for its funky electric hatch known as the E.

The car is the production version of the virtually identical Urban EV concept unveiled in 2017, and it starts deliveries in Europe in the spring of 2020 (order books are already open). Unfortunately, no other markets have been confirmed, and given its diminutive size, the Honda E will likely remain off-limits in the United States.

The Honda E is the first application of a new dedicated EV platform and features a 35.5-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery that Honda claims is good for 125 miles of range. A single electric motor sits at the rear and powers the rear wheels only.

The Honda E's water-cooled battery is located in the floor and can be charged using either a Type 2 AC connection or a CCS2 DC high-speed connection, with the latter able to deliver an 80-percent change in 30 minutes. Charging is handled via a port in the center of the hood, the location picked to make it easy to plug a charging cable from either side of the vehicle, or the front.

Honda E powertrain infographic

LED lighting visible through a glass panel informs the driver of the charging status. Displays on the dual touchscreens inside the car also provide information on the battery status, as well as the flow of power, either to the wheels or back to the battery.

The Honda E features a 50:50 weight distribution, and the positioning of the battery, the heaviest element, in the floor of the car means a low center of gravity. Add in the vehicle's four-wheel independent suspension, some of which is forged aluminum to reduce weight, and the Honda E should be a hoot to drive.

Honda has so far only shown a prototype, which will make its dynamic debut on July 4 at the 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed. The reveal of the production version is scheduled for later this year.

As mentioned earlier, the car isn't expected in the U.S. Instead, Honda offers the lame-duck Clarity Electric with a paltry 89 miles of range.