Nissan said Wednesday that former Lincoln design chief David Woodhouse has joined its ranks.

Woodhouse, who is credited with Lincoln's current design theme, first introduced on the 2017 Continental, will serve as vice president of Nissan Design America, the Japanese automaker's design studio in San Diego, California.

There, Woodhouse will help shape future Nissan and Infiniti products, by working closely with the global design chiefs for Nissan and Infiniti, Alfonso Albaisa and Karim Habib, respectively. He will also be part of a global design committee at Nissan.

Nissan design has been in a bit of a funk lately, and Woodhouse has shown that he has the talents to turn things around, as he did at Lincoln when he was brought in back in 2014, upon which he immediately created a new face for the brand by replacing the unloved split-wing grille design.

Woodhouse stepped down from Lincoln only last week. Prior to that role, he worked at a number of brands including BMW, Cadillac, Ford, Mini and Range Rover. His previous designs include the Ford Shelby GR-1 concept from 2005, the Lincoln Continental Concept from 2002, and the original Land Rover LR2. In his spare time he likes to restore and race classic race cars, competing in events like the Goodwood Revival.