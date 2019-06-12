The cops have gone electric down in Australia. The state of Victoria showed off its latest Highway Patrol cruiser last week, and it's a Tesla Model X complete with the falcon doors.

This isn't a promotional police car, it's actually joined the force and will be used in various parts of the state for duty. The Model X is a Long Range model, which boasts a top speed of 155 mph, an estimated range of 325 miles, and a 0-60 mph time of 4.4 seconds. All Model Xs come with Tesla's dual-motor all-wheel-drive system as well.

Decked out in typical Highway Patrol colors, the Model X looks pretty intimidating. Yet, it will certainly be easy to spot the large electric crossover barreling down the highway or parked on the side of the road. It has a light bar on the roof and red and blue lights hidden in the grille. The neatest light trick runs along the edges of the falcon doors; with the doors open, onlookers can spot red and blue lights mounted there.

Victoria (Australia) Police Tesla Model X (Credit: Victoria Police)

Tesla has been highly involved with the project and is working with the local department to equip the car with all of the necessary police gear and to integrate controls into its large tablet-like infotainment screen. The Victoria Highway Patrol said the cruiser is a "concept," but it will tackle any "unique circumstances" as they come.

The Model X is hardly the flashiest vehicle Australian police have served up for promotional or actual police duty. Most recently, the Honda Civic Type R received the police car treatment. The fleet of cruisers in the country ranges vastly, though. While the U.S. often taps SUVs from Ford, GM, and Fiat Chrysler, Australian departments have stuck with sedans. The Holden Commodore, BMW 5-Series, Chrysler 300, and Kia Stinger all work to protect and serve Down Under.