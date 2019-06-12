A prototype for Jeep's next-generation Grand Cherokee has been spotted. The new mid-size SUV moves to a platform related to the one in the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, which should mean a tighter, more dynamic offering.

Aston Martin's DBX SUV enters production in the first half of 2020, but pre-production examples are already rolling off the line at the British firm's new plant in Wales. Unlike some rivals, the DBX is looking very sporty.

BMW's latest 3-Series has spawned its Sports Wagon body style, and as is the case with the new 3-Series sedan, the new wagon is bigger than its predecessor. Unfortunately, it isn't expected to reach the U.S.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

