BMW technicians at every dealer across the U.S. are in for a digital overhaul. The luxury brand announced Tuesday it will equip its technicians with augmented reality (AR) smart glasses that it calls TSARAVision Smart Glasses. Some Mini technicians will get them, too.

The technology will make numerous activities seamless while a technician troubleshoots a problem or works on a vehicle issue. While wearing a pair of the smart glasses, he or she can send, receive, and open documents and view them on the glasses. The wearable technology also provides a hands-free link to BMW or Mini engineers for issues. Instead of stopping work to call or send an email, the technician can start a video link with an engineer. The engineer can provide schematics and technical bulletins to the technician right on the glasses as well.

BMW augmented reality smart glasses for technicians

On the other end, engineers can screenshot and zoom in on a problem area while giving the technician advice and other instructions.

AR technology makes it possible to not only view the real world but see documents and drawings sent to the technician's glasses. BMW said it tapped Realwear HMT-1 Smart Glasses and Ubimax Augmented Reality Software for its wearable technology. The company added it will also help technicians as BMW and Mini vehicles become more connected and digitalized in the future.

BMW augmented reality smart glasses for technicians

Other improvements to expedite troubleshooting and get customers in and out of service centers quicker include a new case-reporting system and a mobile hub for technical data. The digital case-reporting system allows for case entry that BMW said is up to 75 percent quicker. The mobile hub, called the Technical Information System, puts every ounce of technical data on each BMW and Mini model in one place. The information can be accessed via mobile devices, which lets a technician continue work at the vehicle, rather than log onto a desktop computer.

BMW dealers will implement the smart glasses and other tech changes throughout June at each of its 347 service centers. The smart glasses will only be present at select Mini service centers to start, however.