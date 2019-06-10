The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class will cost $76,195 when it hits dealers in late 2019, the brand confirmed Monday.

The latest generation of the GLS-Class bumps up the standard equipment, though it is $5,050 more expensive than the model it replaces. Most notably, there's a new powertrain under the hood. For the 2020 GLS 450 4Matic, buyers will be treated to the German luxury brand's latest 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 engine paired with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. It replaces the 3.0-liter twin-turbo V-6 engine, and Mercedes-Benz promises smoother acceleration (thanks to the inline-6 layout) and improved efficiency (thanks to the mild-hybrid system).

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class

Total, the engine and electric motor make 362 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. The electric motor alone makes a fairly substantial 184 lb-ft of torque and 21 hp.

Standard equipment this time around expands to include a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and an identically sized touchscreen, keyless ignition, heated front seats, a Burmester sound system, the MBUX infotainment system, wireless phone charging, and much more. Buyers can also choose either a 7-seat configuration or 6 seats with middle-row captain's chairs.

The options list, naturally, is lengthy. Those looking to add more comforts will have the option to include five-zone climate control, an Executive Rear Seat package, open-pore wood trims, and both cooled and massaging front seats.

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class

Expect to pay a much higher premium for the forthcoming GLS 580, which will feature a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 engine and the same 48-volt mild-hybrid system. Mercedes-Benz said it would release information and pricing for the GLS 580 at a later date. The SUV will mark a milestone for the brand, however; it will be the first time the German brand will electrify one of its V-8 powertrains. Eventually, we'll see AMG get its hands on the GLS, too, and we can't forget the ultra-posh Mercedes-Maybach GLS coming, either.

The GLS 450, meanwhile, will reach U.S. dealers by the end of this year.