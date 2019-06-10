Britain's Ultima has returned with another world-beating supercar. It's called the RS, and it can be ordered with a 1,200-horsepower engine capable of delivering 0-62 mph acceleration in just 2.3 seconds.

If you're not up to welding your own tube-framed Midlana or Locost/Lotus 7, your mates Down Under have the solution with the Spartan. It's a lightweight track car weighing just 1,200 pounds and packing 400 hp.

Saab's last production car was built in 2013 and only been driven 3 miles since it rolled off the line. You'll be able to bid on the car as Saab's owner, NEVS, is putting it up for auction.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

IIHS: Toyota, Subaru top for child car seat ease of use

Toyota accelerates target for EV with solid-state battery to 2020

GM executive: Electric pickup will be built on EV-specific platform

The Ferrari P80/C looks wild lapping Monza

2020 Ford Fusion lineup trimmed for sedan's last year

The Hellcat-swapped Mazda Miata lives and rips a massive burnout

Tesla opens first 250-kw charging stations at Fremont factory