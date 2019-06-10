NEVS on Friday announced it will auction off the last production car from Saab.

The car is a 2014 Saab 9-3 Aero, in silver, and it has just 3 miles on its odometer. Details of its sale will be announced at a later date.

We should point that the car isn't the last Saab ever built. That honor goes to a Saab 9-3 concept NEVS built in 2017 to mark the 40th anniversary of the 99 Turbo. The concept, based on the same 9-3 Aero model and dubbed the Retroturbo, featured a unique burnt orange paint scheme in combination with retro styling cues.

We'll also remind you that the 9-3 itself is actually still in production, albeit in China and with an electric powertrain and NEVS badging.

NEVS starts production of 2014 Saab 9-3

NEVS acquired Saab in 2012 following the Swedish automaker's bankruptcy. The plan was to continue building Saab cars in Sweden and in China, with NEVS managing to resume production of the 9-3 in late 2013.

Unfortunately, NEVS soon ran into its cash troubles and subsequently lost the rights to use the Saab name and griffin logo, which are owned by the Saab defense company. NEVS survived the ordeal thanks to investment from new Chinese backers but would have to introduce its own eponymous brand instead of continuing with the Saab name.

NEVS today is in a much healthier financial position. The company is working on a new range of electric cars and, thanks to financial help from new Chinese parent Evergrande, recently acquired in-wheel electric motor firm Protean and a 20-percent stake in Koenigsegg.