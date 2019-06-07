Shoppers will find the 2020 GMC Sierra HD priced as a value compared to the previous-generation heavy-duty rig. GMC released pricing information on the new Sierra HD 2500 and 3500 models on Thursday, and Sierra HD 2500 crew cab 4x4 variants are actually $1,800 cheaper.

The crew cab trucks, the most popular configuration, feature a starting price of $41,595 with a standard bed, and that includes a $1,595 destination charge, which has increased by $100. The truck includes more equipment, too, with LED headlights with LED daytime running lights, LED tailllights, power-extending trailer mirrors, the new Traction Select System, and 12 cargo tie downs.

Opting for the long bed adds $200 to the price on any crew cab model. For those looking for the least expensive way into a 2020 Sierra HD, the base model with a regular cab and the long bed starts at $37,195.

2020 GMC Sierra Heavy Duty

The standard 6.6-liter gasoline V-8 engine has 22 percent more torque and helps enable 18 percent more towing capacity. The 6.6-liter Duramax turbodiesel V-8 is optional, as is the brand's Swiss army knife-like MultiPro tailgate.

Climb the trim hierarchy for crew cab, short-bed, 4x4 pickups and an SLE model's price climbs to $45,395, the SLT costs $53,995, the AT4 runs $59,295, and the range-topping Denali starts at $65,295. The Denali is thousands higher than the outgoing truck, which started at $57,495. However, this year it is only offered with 4WD, which accounts for more than $3,000 of that difference, and comes with considerably more equipment.

Each trim is available in every cab and bed configuration offered, save for the SLT, AT4, and Denali. The SLT cannot be had with a regular cab, and the AT4 and Denali are only crew cabs.

2020 GMC Sierra Heavy Duty

Prices for the Sierra HD 3500 reflect the added capability, and a dual-axle option is also available for an extra $1,200. Sticking to the popular crew cab pickups, the Sierra HD 3500 starts at $42,795 with a short bed. The SLE costs $46,595, the SLT climbs to $55,195, and the AT4 is priced at $60,495. The top-of-the-line Sierra HD 3500 Denali nearly crests $67,000. Long beds are again a $200 option on crew cab models.

Denali models kick up the premium offerings with standard active safety features, the MultiPro tailgate, heated and ventilated leather front seats, the ProGrade trailering assistance system, and a heated steering wheel. Buyers can also opt for a 15-inch head-up display, GM's rear camera mirror, and the 6.6-liter turbodiesel V-8.

2020 GMC Sierra Heavy Duty

Those looking to play off road with their Sierra HD will likely find a home in the AT4 trim. It comes standard with an off-road suspension, Rancho shocks, skid plates, and an Eaton locking rear differential. Michelin all-terrain tires are standard and they wrap 18-inch wheels, while 20-inch wheels are optional. The AT4 also gets a Traction Select System with a specific off-road mode.

GMC dealers will start stocking the luxurious and capable pickups this summer.