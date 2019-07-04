It's America's birthday this week, and what better way to celebrate than watching a Ford Mustang NASCAR racer go sideways?

Ford Performance published video of 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Champion Joey Logano drifting the latest Mustang NASCAR stock car, but someone else was on hand for the shindig, too. Vaughn Gittin Jr. also showed up to tandem drift alongside Logano in his purpose-built Mustang drift car.

Both drivers do an excellent job of taking the car sideways, especially Logano. While the NASCAR racer is no doubt a star driver on and off the track, drifting likely isn't his discipline. Still, he manages to push the NASCAR race car around corners pretty darn well.

Ford marked a major shift in its NASCAR strategy when it announced it would ditch the Fusion-based stock car in favor of the Mustang for the 2019 racing season. It also came as Chevrolet said goodbye to its SS-based stock car and plopped the Camaro ZL1 in for NASCAR racing duty. Toyota still runs the Camry sedan in the Monster Energy Cup, but in the XFINITY series, Toyota will race the new 2020 Supra.

With Ford and Chevy's muscle cars tapped for the top echelon of NASCAR racing, it's likely only a matter of time before the Supra takes to the big league, too.