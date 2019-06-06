This year marks 75 years since D-Day, and to commemorate the anniversary we looked at how some left-behind Jeeps found a second life, from the peace table to the farm.

Jaguar's XE SV Project 8 remains the fastest 4-door production car yet. Now the 592-horsepower sledgehammer has been made a little more civil via a Touring pack.

A one-off 2019 Ford Mustang GT honoring World War II flying ace Bud Anderson will be auctioned off charity. The car has been developed with Roush and Ford Performance and packs over 700 hp.

Role call: In Normandy, D-Day Jeeps left for dead brought France back to life

Jaguar's 592-horsepower XE SV Project 8 now in extra spiffy Touring spec

Ford teases special Mustang built in honor of WWII flying ace

Volvo says it will tow broken-down cars for life

What Jeep means: How an icon changed the world

Tesla gets (more) real with online pricing, downplays gas-price game

Teasers reveal upmarket look for refresehed 2020 Kia Cadenza

US denies tariff exemption for China-made Buick Envision SUV

2020 Honda Fit spy shots and video

Hydrogen supply pinch affects San Francisco fuel cell drivers