The annual EAA AirVenture Oshkosh in Wisconsin is coming up and Ford will once again use the event for the charity auction of an aeronautical-themed vehicle.

This year, Ford has chosen to honor World War II flying ace Bud Anderson with a one-off 2019 Mustang GT sporting cues borrowed from the colonel's P-51 Mustang fighter plane, nicknamed the Old Crow.

Anderson, 97, flew two combat tours and 116 missions in his P-51 Mustang and managed to evade enemy fire on every occasion, including while providing aerial support to Allied troops on D-Day, some of them riding in Jeeps. For his efforts, he earned more than 25 decorations, including the Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Star and Air Medal.

Bud Anderson

For the special Mustang honoring him and the Old Crow, Ford teamed up with Roush to upgrade the Mustang GT's 5.0-liter V-8 with a supercharger, lifting output to over 700 horsepower. The car has also benefited from additional Ford Performance upgrades and a paint scheme similar to that of Anderson's P-51 Mustang.

The car also bears Anderson's signature, as well as the signatures of Edsel Ford II, Roush founder Jack Roush, and members of the Ford design team.

It will go under the hammer on July 25 at the annual The Gathering charity auction, which takes place during the EAA AirVenture Oshkosh. Funds raised at the auction supports the next generation of pilots. Ford has been building special vehicles for the charity auction since 2008, which so far have raised over $3.5 million.