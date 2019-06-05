Fiat Chrysler Automobiles withdrew its offer to merge with French automaker Renault over Nissan's refusal on Wednesday to back the proposed deal, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The two automakers made public their talks to merge in May after months of negotiations. Renault's board of directors met in Paris on Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss the 50/50 merger, although talks reportedly stalled because Nissan's two representatives to the combined automaker's board planned to abstain.

The French government was opposed to an FCA and Renault merger that would have ended the Renault-Nissan alliance.

It's unclear what made FCA withdraw its offer to merge with Renault, which would have created the world's third-largest automaker by volume. Neither automaker confirmed the dissolution of the deal at the time this story was published.

This story is developing and will be updated.