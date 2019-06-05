BAC builds the closest thing to a street-legal Formula One car. Although the company's current model is already a riot, a car that's faster and might be even more powerful is coming.

The company published a teaser video this Tuesday and said "something is coming" on July 4. Other than confirmation that BAC will be at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July to unveil its latest creation, we have zero additional information on the car. Currently, the BAC Mono is a 1,300-pound open-wheel sports car with a 2.5-liter turbo-4 engine. The engine makes 305 horsepower in its current state and sits mounted behind the cockpit. Drive is to the rear wheels and with power flowing through a 6-speed sequential transmission.

BAC Mono teaser for 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed

The specs are good for a 0-60 mph time of 2.8 seconds and a top speed of 170 mph. Not too shabby from a British company that started just eight years ago.

Neill Briggs, BAC Co-Founder and Director of Product Development, said the next vehicle will dial things up a notch and said, so far, the company's journey has been incredible.

"We did our first prototype testing at the Shelsley Walsh hillclimb and blew our class away—a good sign of things to come," he said. From his comments, it sounds like BAC will tackle the Goodwood hillclimb this July, too.

BAC Mono teaser for 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed

We can speculate on what BAC may have in store. The Mono as we know it could become more powerful, or perhaps the company found a way to shed even more weight from the car. Either would make for a quicker and faster sports car. This all comes as BAC eyes the U.S. market for more sales. As of April, the company has sold just 16 cars in the U.S. out of 118 cars total.

Whatever BAC has in store for Goodwood should be one heck of encore to the riot that is the Mono.