Never bet against BMW to have a slew of M Performance parts in the pipeline for any of its performance vehicles. When the 2020 BMW M8 made its debut Wednesday, the company's M Performance division wasn't far behind with a list of performance parts buyers will be able to add to their new coupe or convertible.

Those looking to add a little more carbon fiber to the 2020 M8 will find solace first in the optional Carbon Package. However, the M Performance carbon-fiber exterior components take it all a step further. Owner will be able to add carbon-fiber sills, a radiator grille, and side decorative grilles. All of the carbon fiber is finished in a high gloss and sealed to protect against the elements. Under the hood, there's also an M Performance engine cover available.

When it comes to functional performance parts, the M division has developed sport brake pads. The brand said the specific brake pads are derived from its long-distance racing pads used in motorsport. Compared to the standard brake pads, BMW said the M Performance pads help achieve "racing-style steering" when braking into a corner. The pads also boast a higher heat resistance, too, which should help keep things cool on a racetrack.

Like many other M models, the M division offers a specific Performance Pro steering wheel. The wheel is a dashing thing finished in carbon fiber (of course), Alcantara, and leather. The automaker said grip improved with the meaty grip areas and thumb rests. M Performance carbon-fiber shift paddles also come with the steering wheel with red plus and minus markings finished in red. While the center marking on the steering wheel is blue, the steering wheel's seam features all three BMW M colors stitched together.

The 2020 M8, which also comes in M8 Competition flavor, will hit dealers later this year. BMW didn't give prices on the optional M goodies, but don't expect a bargain. The M8 starts at $133,995 for the M8 Coupe and ‭$143,495‬ for the M8 Convertible. Add $13,000 for an M8 Competition model.