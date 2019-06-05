Mercedes-Benz used March's Geneva International Motor Show to unveil a redesigned CLA Shooting Brake, and sadly the automaker has no plans to introduce the second-generation model here.

This means we'll also miss out on cool AMG-enhanced versions of the svelte compact wagon, the first of which was revealed on Wednesday in the form of the CLA35 Shooting Brake.

2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA35 Shooting Brake

Yes, AMG is introducing two performance levels for the latest generation of Mercedes compact cars. There will be direct replacements for the current crop of 45-series cars, plus the new crop of slightly tamer 35-series cars. We've already been treated to A35 sedan and hatchback models, as well as the CLA35 sedan.

Like those models, the CLA35 Shooting Brake features a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 making 302 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. A 7-speed dual-clutch transmission and all-wheel drive are also part of the package. This combination results in 0-62 mph acceleration in 4.9 seconds and a goverend top speed of 155 mph.

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA35 AMG

Beyond the power boost over the regular CLA Shooting Brake, the CLA35 version also benefits from increased body rigidity, upgraded brakes, and performance tuning of the transmission and all-wheel-drive system. The latter system is normally set in front-wheel-drive mode but as slip is detected a maximum 50 percent of the drive torque can be sent to the rear axle. Launch control is also included and adjustable dampers, controlled by the standard driving modes selector, can be added.

The CLA35 Shooting Brake certainly looks the part with its standard 18-inch wheels (19-inch available) and aggressive AMG front fascia. There's also a rear diffuser flanked on each side by a round tailpipe, plus a subtle trunk lid spoiler. To differentiate the eventual CLA45 Shooting Brake model, AMG will add its protruding Panamericana grille and four round exhaust tips instead of the two you see here.

2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA35 Shooting Brake

Inside the CLA35 Shooting Brake are a number of AMG cues, too, including a sport steering wheel with a flattened lower section, perforated leather, and contrast stitching. AMG makes its Performance steering wheel, which adds a controller for the driving modes selector, available for those with extra cash to spend.

Also available is the AMG Track Pace performance data recorder. Integrated with the infotainment system, the data recorder keeps score of 80 data points, including speed, acceleration, quarter-mile times, and even lap times. Colored graphics indicate whether a run on a familiar track is faster or slower than previous runs. The system includes famous racetracks like the Nürburgring or Spa Francorchamps, and you can also record your own circuits.