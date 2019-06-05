Audi on Wednesday unveiled a redesigned A6 Allroad, though sadly there's no word on whether the soft-roader will end up in the United States.

We get an A4-based Allroad here, but Audi offers Allroad versions of both the A4 and A6 in other markets. The A6 Allroad is designed to go up against the Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain and Volvo V90 Cross Country.

The redesigned A6 Allroad is based on the fifth generation of Audi's mid-size A6 that was launched here in sedan form for 2019. Underpinning the range, including the Allroad, is the latest evolution of the Volkswagen Group's MLB platform for front- and all-wheel-drive cars with longitudinally mounted engines. The platform brings weight savings, extra space in the cabin, and compatibility with plug-in hybrid options.

2019 Audi A6 Allroad

In the A6 Allroad, there's also increased ground clearance (7.3 inches at maximum height) and adaptive air suspension with self-levelling, providing buyers with an alternative to the ubiquitous crossover SUV. Other Allroad traits include steeper approach and departure angles, under-body protection, and hill descent control and tilt angle assist.

Just one powertrain has been announced, though it offers three outputs. It's a 3.0-liter turbocharged V-6 diesel that in its most potent guise delivers 349 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. Mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission, the engine sees the A6 Allroad hit 62 mph in 5.2 seconds and tow up to 5,000 pounds. And to help boost economy, the engine is fitted as standard with mild-hybrid tech. This consists of a belt-driven electric motor-generator that serves as the starter motor and recovers energy under braking. The setup also allows the A6 Allroad to coast with the engine switched off over wide speed ranges.

In markets where it will be offered, the A6 Allroad will be available from July. It's actually been 20 years since the arrival of the first A6 Allroad, and to celebrate Audi will offer a special version of the latest model with black accents on the exterior, a unique wheel pattern, and black trim in the cabin.