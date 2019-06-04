Europeans will need to bid farewell to the Chevrolet Corvette and Camaro SS. Come August 31, both models will die due to tightening emissions regulations.

Muscle Cars & Trucks first reported on the news, which came from the U.K.'s Motoring Research. The regulations state any Chevrolet vehicle with the 6.2-liter LT1 V-8 engine under the hood will not qualify for new-car sales. Both the Camaro SS and Corvette Stingray house the engine, which makes 455 horsepower.

Europeans itching for a piece of American performance will need to seek out a used model. The regulations do not affect used car sales.

2019 Chevrolet Camaro

Neither the Camaro nor Corvette have become sales hits in the Old World—especially in the U.K. MC&T points out just one dealership in the U.K. sells both the Camaro and Corvette: Ian Allan Motors of Virginia Water. The former starts at around $50,000, while the latter costs $85,000 locally in the U.K. The lack of factory right-hand drive likely leaves both sports cars rather daunting for locals to drive as well.

Perhaps the British will find a way to bring an HSV-converted Camaro to their shores. HSV, or Holden Special Vehicles, began converting left-hand drive Camaros to right-hand drive last year for the Australian market with a blessing from General Motors itself.

GM could change things with the mid-engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette. The eighth generation of the sports car will debut on July 18 in the U.S., though it's unclear if Chevrolet is ready to take its banner sports car global. Rumors suggest the new Corvette will sport an upgraded LT1 V-8 engine, however, which would still make it a no-go for European markets.

As for the V-8-powered Camaro, it could have a future across the pond. Chevrolet previously sent out a survey to owners to test the waters and receive feedback on V-8 hybrid models.