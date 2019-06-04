Back in 2015, Porsche came close to launching a single-seat speedster with almost 400 horsepower on tap. The car was to be a spiritual successor to the ultra-light 909 Bergspyder of the 1960s.

A prototype for Mercedes-AMG's next-generation GLE63 Coupe has been spotted. The new brute is expected to arrive with a twin-turbocharged V-8 with over 600 horsepower.

With hundreds lining up to buy one, expect many more Bugatti one-off cars, the brand's top designer has revealed. But unless you're already a Bugatti customer, don't expect to be given a build slot.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Porsche built a secret successor to the 909 Bergspyder based on the Boxster

2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE63 Coupe spy shots

Bugatti dreams up its one-off cars, not the buyer

British owner puts Greyhound bus line up for sale

Ian Callum steps down from Jaguar design role after 20 years

Hyundai Kona Hybrid announced for Europe, not confirmed for US

Karma expanding US reach, plans global launch by 2020

NHTSA begins investigation into GM SUV seat belt failures

The mighty Mini Cooper S E electric car can tug a cargo plane

An electric car can’t fully replace a gas-powered car in my world