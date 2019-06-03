Cadillac recently revealed the new CT4-V and CT5-V sport sedans, but over the weekend the automaker teased the more extreme versions that serve as the true replacements for the former ATS-V and CTS-V. Rumor has it that the cars might be badged as Blackwings.

The first trailer and photos for "Ford v. Ferrari" starring Matt Damon as Carroll Shelby and Christian Bale as test driver Ken Miles have surfaced, and the movie looks great. Unfortunately, we'll have to wait until November to watch it.

Lotus is developing an electric hypercar code-named the Type 130, which is targeted to deliver over 1,000 horsepower. New glimpses have been revealed in a teaser video.

