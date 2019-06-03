Bit disappointed by the somewhat down on power CT4-V and CT5-V models Cadillac unveiled last week? Don't sweat it as the automaker is preparing proper fire-breathing successors to the 464-horsepower ATS-V and 640-hp CTS-V, and it just teased both of them on Saturday at IndyCar's Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix.

Prototypes for new CT4-V and CT5-V “plus” models were taken out on the racetrack lining Detroit's Belle Isle Park, with General Motors President Mark Reuss and the automaker's vice president of product, Ken Morris, taking turns behind the wheel.

2020 Cadillac CT5-V

Cadillac spokesman Michael Albano told Motor Authority at last week's reveal of the CT4-V and CT5-V that details on the more extreme plus models will be coming soon. The CT4-V-based model will rival the Audi RS 3 and future Mercedes-AMG A45 S and CLA45 S sedans, while the CT5-based model will go up against the BMW M3 Competition and AMG's C63 S.

Expect the CT4-based model to be powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V-6 with more than 400 hp while the CT5-based model will likely use either Cadillac's new twin-turbo DOHC 4.2-liter V-8 with 500-plus horsepower or the same supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 that makes 640 horses in the CTS-V. A 10-speed automatic will likely be standard on both.

2020 Cadillac CT4-V

Judging by the prototypes, the cars will also benefit from more aggressive aero and upgraded wheels, tires and brakes. Larger vents are visible at the front of each of the prototypes, along with new fender-mounted vents behind the front wheel arches, and unique rear diffuser designs. And further out, electrification will be thrown into the mix, Reuss also told Motor Authority at last week's reveal event.

The new 2-tier strategy for Cadillac's V-series is more than just a rebranding of the previous V-Sport and V models, as the automaker appears to be sharing the aggressive looks across both tiers, and likely some technology too. Cadillac will also sharpen pricing. Previously, buyers needed to shell out around $15,000 to upgrade from a standard CT5 to the CT5 V-Sport. However, the new CT4-V and CT5-V are expected to cost only about $6,000 to $7,000 more than their respective standard models. Stay tuned.