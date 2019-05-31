Cadillac is splitting its V strategy by adding lower-priced, lower-powered models to the traditionally high-performance name. The brand unveiled both the 320-horsepower 2020 CT4-V and the 355-hp CT5-V to media in Detroit.

Ferrari took the wraps off its 986-hp SF90 Stradale and we took a deep dive into what makes this electrified prancing horse tick.

A dyno test of the McLaren Senna shows the British supercar likely makes more horsepower than the brand's claimed 789 figure and certainly puts out more than the quoted 590 pound-feet of torque.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Pininfarina Battista testing to begin early next year

Jay Leno's Garage welcomes the unicorn Porsche: the 959

Automakers brace as Trump threatens imports from Mexico with tariffs

Review update: 2019 Land Rover Discovery Td6 smooths off-roader's rougher edges

2019 Kia Stinger earns Top Safety Pick+ award

Politics be damned: Electric cars aren't really so polarizing

Sea level rise by 2100 could be double previous estimates, scientists predict