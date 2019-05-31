The mid-engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette could be mighty hard to tune; the Ferrari SF90 Stradale broke cover; the 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer was announced. It's the Week in Reverse, right here on Motor Authority.

A new report claimed the mid-engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette will have an encrypted ECU. The system could make it incredibly tough for aftermarket companies to tune the next-generation Corvette.

The much-anticipated Ferrari SF90 Stradale was introduced this week. The car sports a plug-in hybrid system that supplements the turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 to make a combined 986 horsepower. It'll even drive on pure electricity for a short time.

The Chevrolet Trailblazer is returning—just not like you may remember. Chevy showed the 2021 Trailblazer this week and it will slot between the current Trax and Equinox as a sub-compact-plus crossover.

Brabham has plans for a follow-up to its track-only BT62 supercar. The next supercar will be more attainable and a road car, but it will still be incredibly capable on a racetrack.

Finally, we detailed the story of how one Koenigsegg Agera RS owner made nearly $2 million. Months after taking delivery of the car, the owner sold it for a lot more than he paid.