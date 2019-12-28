When the Mercedes-AMG GT Concept bowed in 2017 as a preview of the GT 4-Door Coupe, the striking show car was said to boast a powerful electrified V-8 under the hood. So far, such a powertrain hasn't taken shape, but it appears that will soon change.

The Affalterbach, Germany-based performance squad has a video out highlighting the events of 2019, and included toward the end of the short clip, at the 2:17 mark to be precise, we see a GT 4-Door Coupe prototype accelerating away silently, followed by the tag, “the future of performance.”

The prototype is for a new plug-in hybrid version of the AMG super sedan due in 2020 and likely badged a GT 73 EQ Power+ 4-Door Coupe. Yes, that's quite a mouthful.

AMG didn't provide any specs but rumors point to the powertrain mirroring the setup in the original GT concept, which AMG quoted at 805 horsepower. Specifically, AMG said the concept featured a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 married to a powerful electric motor capable of driving the car on its own. Currently, the GT 4-Door Coupe range tops out with the GT 63 S, whose output is 630 hp.

Although any GT 4-Door Coupe plug-in hybrid will likely weigh more than the GT 63 S, it should handily outrun it if we see anything like the 805 hp of the concept. With such an output, expect the super sedan to sprint to 62 mph in 3.0 seconds or less. The GT 63 S has already been clocked at 3.2 seconds.

Crucially, the plug-in hybrid system will eventually filter across to other models in the AMG lineup.

Eager buyers should expect a premium price for the extra performance. The AMG GT 63 S already starts at $159,995. For this kind of money, buyers could also opt for the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, also a plug-in hybrid, or the battery-electric Porsche Taycan Turbo S.

AMG doesn't have an answer to the Taycan just yet but AMG chief Tobias Moers in a September interview said an electric AMG was in the works. Timing of the vehicle isn't clear but it is expected to be based on Mercedes-Benz's new dedicated EV platform that debuts next year in the EQS sedan.