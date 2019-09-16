When the Mercedes-AMG GT Concept bowed in 2017, the striking show car was said to boast a powerful electrified V-8 under the hood. So far, such a powertrain hasn't taken shape, but it appears that will soon change.

Speaking with Wheels in an interview published last week, AMG chief Tobias Moers said the company's GT 4-Door Coupe, the sedan previewed by the GT concept, would spawn a hybrid option in 2020.

Tobias Moers

This won't be a mild-hybrid model like AMG's existing 53-series cars but a powerful plug-in hybrid likely badged a GT 73 EQ Power+ 4-Door Coupe. Yes, that's quite a mouthful.

Moers didn't provide any specs but rumors point to the powertrain mirroring the setup in the original GT concept, which AMG quoted at 805 horsepower. Specifically, AMG said it featured a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 married to a powerful electric motor, which could also drive the car on pure electricity. Currently, the GT 4-Door Coupe range tops out with the GT 63 S, whose output is 630 hp.

2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe 63 S Edition 1

Although any GT 4-Door Coupe plug-in hybrid will likely weigh more than the GT 63 S, it should handily outrun it if we see anything like the 805 hp of the concept. With such an output, expect the super sedan to sprint to 62 mph in 3.0 seconds or less. The GT 63 S has already been clocked at 3.2 seconds.

Crucially, the plug-in hybrid system will eventually filter across to other models in the AMG lineup.

2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4-Door Coupe

Eager buyers should expect a premium price for the extra performance. The AMG GT 63 S already starts at $159,995. For this kind of money, buyers could also opt for the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, also a plug-in hybrid, or the battery-electric Porsche Taycan.

AMG doesn't have an answer to the Taycan just yet but Moers in a separate interview said an electric AMG is in the works. Timing of the vehicle isn't clear but it is expected to be based on Mercedes-Benz's new dedicated EV platform that debuts next year in the EQS sedan.