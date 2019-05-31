The 2020 Cadillac CT4-V and CT5-V arrived on Thursday, but they weren't the high-powered V cars enthusiasts had expected. With far less power and presence than the outgoing ATS-V and CTS-V, enthusiasts took to the Internet with their pitchforks to mourn the death of high performance at Cadillac. Fear not and put those pitch forks away.

At the reveal in Detroit, Cadillac spokesman Michael Albano told Motor Authority the 2020 CT4-V and CT5-V are part of new two-tiered approach to performance, and track-ready fire-breathing V models for both the CT4 and CT5 will be unveiled in short order. President of General Motors Mark Reuss also told Motor Authority that electrification is in the pipeline for future V models as customers are asking for it.

2020 Cadillac CT5-V 2020 Cadillac CT5-V 2020 Cadillac CT4-V 2020 Cadillac CT4-V

Albano said the CT4-V and CT5-V are designed to give Cadillac buyers a little more performance and a sportier look for the street with a lower cost of entry to the V series. Each is set to carry a $6,000-$7,000 price premium over a non-V model.

If the two-tiered price and power output strategy seems familiar, that's because it is. The outgoing CTS is available in V-Sport trim with a twin-turbo 3.6-liter V-6 producing 420 horsepower, while the CTS-V has a 640-hp supercharged 6.2-liter V-8. The 2020 CT5-V is a CTS V-Sport replacement with 65 fewer ponies from its twin-turbo 3.0-liter V-6. However, the CTS V-Sport comes with a price premium of almost $15,000.

V-Sport made sense as a nameplate and a stepping stone, just like BMW's M Sport line. Albano said the track-ready models will carry a new name dubbed "V something something" and sit above the CT4-V and CT5-V models in the lineup.

Expect the CT4-V something something model to be powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V-6 with more than 400 horsepower while the CT5-V something something will likely use either a twin-turbo DOHC 4.2-liter V-8 with 500-plus horsepower or the same supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 that makes 640 horses in the CTS-V.

According to Albano, we won't have to wait long to find out how much fire the true Vs will breathe. Don't expect assistance from electrification right away, though. Cadillac's plan to electrify its lineup will begin with a third-generation battery-electric vehicle, but eventually the V series will be electrified just as AMG prepares to charge up.