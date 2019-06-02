Karma, the automaker born from the ashes of the original Fisker, debuted two stunning concept cars during April's Auto Shanghai 2019.

The Chinese-backed, California-based company wanted to give fans a little more insight into how it designed and built one of them, however.

A series of videos detail the inspiration, design, build process, and more about the Karma SC1 Vision concept. The all-electric roadster is a sexy thing with long sweeping lines and big scissor doors. Yet, it's interesting to know a state actually inspired the car: California.

The state Karma calls home was the backing ethos behind the SC1 Vision concept. It's meant to evoke a sense of freedom, driving spirit, and adventure to tackle the lovely roads and scenery the state houses within its borders.

Perhaps most importantly, the team shares how the concept car came to life in only nine months. Not only did the team complete the build, but it also get the car to be a running prototype, which is a first for Karma as a company.

The SC1 Vision is also the first vehicle done from the ground up within Karma. Karma's current Revero and updated Revero GT are both based on the original Fisker Karma.

The SC1 Vision is also meant to point to the company's all-electric future. Today, the Revero is an extended-range electric sedan with a gasoline engine and electric motors. The SC1 is purely electric, which is Karma's way forward, the company said.

The banner concept vehicle guides the way for future Karma models and how they will look. Judging by the looks alone, that's not a bad thing in the slightest.