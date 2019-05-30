Valentino Balboni, the legendary Lamborghini test driver, doesn't drive for the Italian firm anymore but instead spends some of his time crafting unique exhaust systems through his company VB. The latest comes exclusively for the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, the current Nürburgring Nordschleife lap record holder.

This isn't your run of the mill aftermarket exhaust, though. The Valentino Balboni name holds a special place with Lamborghini, which makes his company's parts more like fine accessories to Lamborghini's supercars. The new exhaust from VB is a piece of art. While there's no mention of extra power from the exhaust, it does weigh quite a bit less. At 8.8 pounds, it's 33 pounds lighter than the Aventador SVJ's standard exhaust. We have to imagine the sound is also even more exotic than the standard car's system. After all, a tagline on the company's website reads "A new dimension in sound."

Valentino Balboni exhaust for Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Valentino Balboni exhaust for Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Valentino Balboni exhaust for Lamborghini Aventador SVJ

Even if it doesn't make the car sound better, that's OK. The Aventador SVJ already makes 760 sweet-sounding horsepower from a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V-12.

The design is meant to create a perfect gas flow in each bank, but look closely. The exhaust is also shaped like the horns of a raging bull. The titanium grade 2 construction, billet cut mounts, and hand welding place the system in a separate category outside of any aftermarket company.

Valentino Balboni exhaust for Lamborghini Aventador SVJ

VB said in its announcement that it will make 63 examples of the exhaust system for Aventador SVJ customers. Each unit is hand-built in Italy and comes in a swanky flight case to boot. The company offers no word on pricing, but it's likely a case of, "If you have to ask you can't afford it." Then again, if you can afford an Aventador SVJ, you're doing pretty well.

In addition, VB will offer another 15 "signature edition" systems. VB gave no details on what the signature edition systems will entail, but we have to imagine they'll be even more exclusive than what we see here. We can't even imagine how that could be.