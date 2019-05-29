BMW's popular X1 compact crossover SUV has just been made even better. There are tweaks inside and out, but sadly no new powertrain for buyers in the United States.

A potential Audi E-tron S has been spotted testing. The vehicle is expected to be a more powerful version of the current E-tron, with the boost to come via an additional electric motor at the rear axle.

Australian outfit Brabham's next supercar will be a road car that's still fully capable at the track. Unfortunately, it isn't expected to arrive until after 2022.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2020 BMW X1 preview

2020 Audi E-tron S spy shots

Brabham's follow-up to the BT62 will be a more attainable supercar

USPS to test autonomous long-haul delivery trucks

Koenigsegg Agera RS earns owner $1.9M in 5 months

GM plans its own nationwide charging network with Bechtel

2019 BMW 1-Series hatchback already upgraded with M Performance Parts

Many ride-share cars have open safety recalls

Tech-laden curved display coming to BMW iNext SUV

$50 billion VW battery plan could need revamp after Samsung cuts back