BMW on Monday unveiled a new generation of its 1-Series hatchback, and the automaker's go-fast division, BMW M, already has a slew of performance parts ready.

The latest 1-Series hatch is the sportiest yet, with its M135i xDrive variant offering up 306 horsepower from a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4, but performance can be lifted even further thanks to new M Performance Parts being launched alongside the hot hatch.

There are upgrades for both the exterior and cabin, and some of the upgrades are designed to add some extra flair to the vehicle. For example, there is the option to have the external badges finished in matte or gloss black. There's also a puddle lamp displaying the BMW M colors.

2019 BMW 1-Series hatchback fitted with M Performance Parts

More serious upgrades include a range of lightweight parts, some of which are made from carbon fiber and help to improve the aerodynamics of the vehicle. Buyers can also add 18- or 19-inch light alloy wheels, plus a beefier brake system with perforated discs and powerful 4-piston calipers at the front axle. Single-piston calipers are used at the rear.

For the interior, there's a sport steering wheel with Alcantara-lined sections, accent stitching, and a 12 o’clock position marked in red. Automatic-equipped models can be fitted with carbon fiber shift paddles, and buyers can also add BMW M-branded floor mats.

Even though BMW has no plans to offer the 1-Series hatchback in the United States, a related 2-Series Gran Coupe is on its way here later this year and many of the same M Performance Parts should also fit the compact sedan.