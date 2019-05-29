American supercar collector Manny Khoshbin waited years for delivery of his Koenigsegg Agera RS, but ended up selling the car mere months after taking delivery because of an offer he “couldn't refuse.”

Khoshbin paid $2.2 million for his Agera RS and sold it five months after taking delivery for $4.1 million, netting himself a cool $1.9 million in profit.

It was the “quickest” $1.9 million he ever made, the real estate mogul revealed in an interview with CNBC published on Saturday.

The 1,360-horsepower Agera RS is the fastest car ever made, with a top speed of 277.9 mph confirmed back in 2017. Khoshbin's car is the final example of the Agera RS's 25-unit run, and features a bare carbon fiber exterior accented with real gold.

Khoshbin explained that he didn't intend to sell the car but a mutual friend put him in touch with an interested buyer who liked the specification.

“He had another Koenigsegg in carbon and gold and this was a perfect match to the other in his collection,” Khoshbin told CNBC. “I said $5 million, we negotiated and landed at $4.1 million.”

Koenigsegg Agera RS that was involved in a crash on May 11, 2017

The wait on a new Koenigsegg can take up to four years because the company only churns out about one car per month, but Khoshbin had to wait a little longer for his Agera RS after a Koenigsegg test driver crashed the car during a final shakedown back in 2017. Koenigsegg decided to rebuild the wrecked car as a demo model and build Khoshbin a new, upgraded Agera RS, which he nicknamed the Phoenix. The rear wing alone was a $300,000 option.

Even though he's just sold his Agera RS, Khoshbin won't be without a Koenigsegg for long. He's already ordered the Swedish firm's latest model, the 1,600-horsepower Jesko, which retails for $3 million.

However, Khoshbin won't be using the money he made from the Agera RS sale for the Jesko, as he's already spent it on a Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse Rembrandt, of which just three were made. He paid $2 million for the car, which he said was a bargain since it had just 770 miles on the clock and was bought new in 2014 for a little over $3 million.