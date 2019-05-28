A special Lamborghini Miura delighted the crowd at the 2019 Concorso d'Eleganza of Villa d’Este this past weekend. Seen publicly for the first time since its full restoration, famed singer and actor Little Tony's 1971 Miura P400 S was on display.

Aside from the fact the famous artist owned the sports car, the Miura is also one of six cars originally finished in the gorgeous Azzurro Mexico color. Following the restoration, Lamborghini Polo Storico certified the car.

Antonio Ciacci, or Little Tony, took delivery of the Miura, chassis number 4797, in 1971. Ciacci's car was registered in Italy with a Rome license plate in 1973.

1971 Lamborghini Miura P400 S Polo Storico restoration

It's unclear when the artist sold his Miura, but an Italian collector has owned the car for some time. Little Tony, who enjoyed his greatest fame in the 1950s and '60s, died in 2013. The new owner tapped Polo Storico to restore the car and bring it back to its factory look. As is the in-house restoration shop's policy, Polo Storico did its best to keep the car as original as possible. A Lamborghini dealership also helped as a source for spare parts to fit the Miura with period-correct components.

1971 Lamborghini Miura P400 S Polo Storico restoration

The final result is breathtaking. Everything from the rear window louvers to the interior trim appears factory fresh.

Little Tony's Miura was featured in the "Baby You Can Drive My Car: Cars of the Music Stars" class at the Concorso d'Eleganza of Villa d’Este this past weekend. Fans were able to admire Polo Storico's work, which has catered to professional in-house Lamborghini restorations, certifications, and replacement parts since 2015.