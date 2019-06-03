The first trailer and photos for "Ford v. Ferrari" have been released ahead of the film's debut in the United States this fall.

The movie is a retelling of Ford's triumph over Ferrari at the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans and stars Matt Damon as Carroll Shelby and Christian Bale as Ken Miles. Shelby requires no introduction, though for those who don't know, Miles was Shelby's good friend and test driver.

Scene from “Ford v. Ferrari” movie

Other famous personalities being portrayed include auto industry heavyweight Lee Iacocca, played by Jon Bernthal, and Henry Ford II, played by Tracy Letts. And while we don't see him in the trailer or photos, Enzo Ferrari will also make an appearance, played by Remo Girone.

We should point out that the film won't center on the drivers who fought it out at the 1966 Le Mans race. Instead, it will focus on the gritty life of building the Ford GT40, which came first, second and third overall.

Scene from “Ford v. Ferrari” movie

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly published in May, Bale jokingly said, "It’s these two friends figuring out how do you deal with these a-holes in suits who know nothing about racing."

Of course, the racing will be featured as well. Director James Mangold, who was at the helm of the film "Logan," said he applied lessons from that film to "Ford v. Ferrari." Instead of relying too much on CGI, viewers will see a stripped-down approached which is designed to make the action feel more realistic. We're talking real cars on real racetracks.

Scene from “Ford v. Ferrari” movie

In the same Entertainment Weekly interview, Damon explained, “To feel those cars come roaring by is why people love racing. It was really exciting to shoot because it didn’t require you to use your imagination, it was all happening around you.”

The film is shaping up to be a favorite of auto enthusiasts this year. Fans can catch it in theaters across the U.S. from November 15.